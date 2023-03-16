RL360 launches three model portfolios powered by BlackRock

RL360 has launched three new RL360 Model Portfolio Solutions funds with asset allocation from BlackRock, one of the world's leading investment houses. In a statement on 16 March, the Isle of Man-headquartered firm said the new USD denominated Model Portfolio Funds were exclusive to RL360's guided architecture ranges and will sit alongside the hand-picked range of funds they already offer across the following products: • Regular Savings Plan (RSP) • Oracle • LifePlan • Quantum • Paragon The RL360 Model Portfolio Solutions funds are designed to appeal to clients w...