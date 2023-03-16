UK shadow Chancellor vows to reverse pension lifetime allowance abolition

The UK Labour party shadow Chancellor has said they would reinstate the lifetime allowance (LTA) on pension savings after the chancellor yesterday announced it would be scrapped as part of his Budget reforms. Jeremy Hunt yesterday told MPs the £1.07m limit on tax-free pension saving would be removed. It had been predicted he would increase the allowance to £1.8m but instead removed it altogether. The opposition has today said it would reverse the move. The BBC reports shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said the decision was "the wrong priority, at the wrong time, for the wrong people". ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes