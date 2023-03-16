Credit Suisse takes offer of emergency $54bn lifeline as banking turmoil continues

Mark Battersby
clock • 3 min read

Credit Suisse has reached out for the $54bn lifeline from the Swiss National Bank as markets remain turbulent while investors assess further potential repercussions. The European Central Bank is in focus as policymakers are due to decide interest rates and policymakers are under pressure to turn down the dial on hikes amid the instability. Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets, Hargreaves Lansdown said in a briefing note: "Credit Suisse is the first major bank, deemed too big to fail, to take up the offer of an emergency lifeline. The announcement that it will draw on emergency...

