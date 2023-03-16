Credit Suisse takes offer of emergency $54bn lifeline as banking turmoil continues

Credit Suisse has reached out for the $54bn lifeline from the Swiss National Bank as markets remain turbulent while investors assess further potential repercussions. The European Central Bank is in focus as policymakers are due to decide interest rates and policymakers are under pressure to turn down the dial on hikes amid the instability. Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets, Hargreaves Lansdown said in a briefing note: "Credit Suisse is the first major bank, deemed too big to fail, to take up the offer of an emergency lifeline. The announcement that it will draw on emergency...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes