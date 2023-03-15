Spring Budget 23: Persistent tax avoidance promoters face charges

Promotors of tax avoidance who fail to stop their activities once ordered to do so by HMRC could face criminal prosecution, Budget documents state. Information released following Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's speech today (15 March) said the government plans to consult on the introduction of a new criminal offence for promoters of tax avoidance who fail to comply with a legal notice from HMRC to stop promoting a tax avoidance scheme. Spring Budget 23: Annual investment allowance for firms raised to £1m It added that the government would also consult on "expediting" the disqualification...