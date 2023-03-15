Odey reopens European hedge fund - reports

Crispin Odey has reopened his European hedge fund following a soft closure in November 2022, which was attributed to difficult trading conditions. Odey European, the company's flagship hedge fund, will now start to accept new investors again, according to an investor letter reported by Financial News. The OEI Mac and Odey Swan funds have also reopened to investors, alongside the flagship strategy, with Odey AM chief executive Peter Martin explaining the managers were "satisfied that there is sufficient capacity within the strategy for greater assets, and an improved opportunity set". ...