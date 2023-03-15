MAPFRE launches a private debt fund of up to €350m

MAPFRE, through MAPFRE AM, is launching MAPFRE PRIVATE DEBT, FIL, a private debt fund that will bring together all the investments of the insurance group's subsidiaries already made in this asset type, as well as new investments, up to an amount of €350m. The ultimate aim is to have exposure via 15 large fund managers, mainly in European investments and in euros. "This commitment to private debt helps us further diversify our portfolio as part of our range of alternative investments, without compromising at all on our conservative nature. It will also provide us with a little more profit...
