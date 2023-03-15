Abu Dhabi Global Market fines Amicorp Advisory and its former account manager

The Registration Authority (RA) of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) has taken enforcement actions against Amicorp Advisory Limited (Amicorp), an ADGM licensed company service provider (CSP) and its former account manager Dhanishta Jhamna-Chutooree for a number of breaches of RA administered legislation. In a statement on 14 March, the ADGM's RA said Amicorp, through Chutooree, was found to have provided a falsified document to the RA as part of an incorporation application on behalf of its client. Amicorp also failed to maintain proper compliance arrangements, systems and controls, to ...