Abu Dhabi Global Market fines Amicorp Advisory and its former account manager

The Registration Authority (RA) of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) has taken enforcement actions against Amicorp Advisory Limited (Amicorp), an ADGM licensed company service provider (CSP) and its former account manager Dhanishta Jhamna-Chutooree for a number of breaches of RA administered legislation. In a statement on 14 March, the ADGM's RA said Amicorp, through Chutooree, was found to have provided a falsified document to the RA as part of an incorporation application on behalf of its client. Amicorp also failed to maintain proper compliance arrangements, systems and controls, to ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes