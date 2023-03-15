Kingswood UK operating profit up 80% to £11m in 2022

The UK division of consolidator Kingswood reported an 80% increase in operating profit to £11m last year, according to its latest trading statement. It said the UK division performed strongly "reflecting rapid growth in the business". Earlier this month it confirmed it was in talks about the potential sale of the UK business. UK revenue stood at about £33.8m, up 54% year on-year. The statement added that 87% of the UK operation's revenue was recurring "providing a strong, annuity-style fee stream". The firm explained that the rise in operating profit was driven by its acquisitions ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes