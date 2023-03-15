UK Spring Budget 2023: What to expect?

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is set to announce several reforms for pensions, childcare, energy, corporation tax and fuel duty in his Spring Budget later today (15 March). Hunt is expected to focus his budget on halving inflation - which remains at a 40-year high of 10.1% - and introduce reforms in an attempt to boost economic growth. He will announce tax breaks for businesses, who will be able to offset investments in the UK to reduce their corporation tax bill. Corporation tax, on the other hand, is set to rise from 19% to 25% in April 2023, although there has been ...