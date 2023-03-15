SVB collapse under investigation from US Justice Department - reports

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank is under investigation from the US Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission, according to reports. The Wall Street Journal revealed that investigations are underway, though the parallel probes are in their preliminary phases and may not lead to charges or allegations of wrongdoing. Investigators are also examining stock sales made by SVB's executives in the run-up to the bank's collapse, people familiar with the matter said. US regional banks face challenging future in the aftermath of SVB blowup State investigations are also ...
