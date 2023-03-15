Amundi replaces Yves Perrier as chair

Amundi has appointed Philippe Brassac as the new chair of its board of directors, as long-time executive Yves Perrier leaves the firm. Brassac, who joined the board of directors in October 2022, has been CEO of Crédit Agricole since 2015, having worked at the company since 1982. In February 2021, Perrier stepped down from his long-standing role as CEO of Amundi and took up the role of chair of the firm's board. This temporary position was taken "to support the company during a transition period", the firm said. Perrier's term will end on 12 May, following Amundi's annual general...
