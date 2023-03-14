Credit Suisse admits failures in internal risk assessments

Credit Suisse has admitted "material weaknesses" in its internal controls over financial reporting and risk assessments in 2022 and 2021. In its delayed annual report, released today (14 March), the banking giant stated "management has identified certain material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting". Credit Suisse warns of further pain after biggest losses since 2008 This related to the "failure to design and maintain an effective risk assessment process to identify and analyse the risk of material misstatements in its financial statements". It also relat...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes