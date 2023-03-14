Experts weigh in as speculation mounts on big rises to lifetime and annual UK pension limits

Speculation is building to fever pitch that the UK's pension savings lifetime allowance is going to rise significantly, even to return to its previous height in 2010/11 of £1.8m, a near 70% jump from its current level £1,073,100. Elsewhere, there are claims that the annual allowance is going to grow from £40,000 to £60,000, which does not get anywhere near its highs of £255,000 in 2010/11. Among latest industry comments, Jon Greer, head of retirement policy at Quilter said: "In the 2021 Budget, the lifetime allowance was due to be frozen at its current level till April 2026. On the b...