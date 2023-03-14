Aubrey CM partners with one of Germany's largest independent asset managers

Aubrey Capital Management, the Edinburgh and London-based specialist global equity manager, revealed today (14 March) that it is partnering with Aramea Asset Management, one of Germany's largest independent asset managers. In a statement it said the partnership would enable Aubrey to work closely with Hamburg-headquartered Aramea and its subsidiary company Punica Invest to offer the necessary support and expertise to distribute Aubrey's suite of products successfully. The products include Aubrey's Global Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund, managed by Andrew Dalrymple, Rob Brewis and...