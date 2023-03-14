UK regulator 'opens the door' to investor claims amid new ESG funds regime 

While the popularity of ESG investing shows no signs of slowing down, impending regulatory changes could spell trouble for over half of ESG funds currently in operation, say Counsel Kate Gee and Associate Alasdair Marshall at specialist disputes law firm Signature Litigation. The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has made clear its intention to ‘clean up' the ESG fund sector from misleading funds which brand themselves as ‘ESG-friendly' but, in practice, do not adhere to ESG standards. In doing so, the FCA may open the door for claims from dissatisfied investors. ESG Funds & the ...