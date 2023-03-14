HANetf launches energy transition materials ETF

HANetf has launched the Sprott Energy Transition Materials UCITS ETF (SETM) to provide investors with a way to access the critical materials required for the energy transition, International Investment's Investment Week can reveal. The ETF is listed on London Stock Exchange today (14 March), and will also list in Germany on 16 March and in Italy on 30 March. SETM, which tracks the Nasdaq Sprott Energy Transition Materials Ex-Uranium Index, provides exposure to three categories of materials. These are materials for clean energy generation, which makes use of rare earths and silver, ...