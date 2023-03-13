@SIPP founder Colin Barral passes away at 64

UK Pensions and SIPP provider @SIPP has announced the passing of its founder and chairman Colin Barral. In a statement on 13 March, the company said it was "deeply saddened to announce the recent passing of its beloved founder and chairman Colin Barral at the age of 64. "Colin was a true entrepreneur. Not only did he create @SIPP in 2001 and worked hard to grow the business to what it is today, but he also founded IFA business Barral Sheppard (now part of True Potential) and ProfitCounts, a successful accountancy firm. "He also held a number of non-executive director positions...
