Prudential joins Shanghai - Hong Kong Stock Connect programme

Prudential plc said on 10 March that its shares, which trade on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, are now included in the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme. The expansion comes after Prudential's inclusion in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme and the Hang Seng Composite Index last year. James Turner, group chief financial officer, Prudential said: "This inclusion signifies another milestone for Prudential. This additional southbound trading mechanism will allow more investors in the Chinese mainland to share our growth and help lift our profile and shareholder b...