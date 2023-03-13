Ogier BVI lawyers to represent Bahamian liquidators of FTX Digital Markets

Mark Battersby
clock • 1 min read

Ogier's international British Virgin Islands law team has been appointed to represent the Bahamian joint provisional liquidators of the collapsed crypto exchange FTX Digital Markets, the largest crypto dispute to date. Ogier said BVI Courts had recently grappled with a number of novel issues concerning crypto-related frauds and the liquidations of insolvent companies owning crypto assets. This was the second major cryptocurrency dispute for Ogier's international BVI law team, which works seamlessly across the firm's Asian, Caribbean and European offices, with the team also representin...

Mark Battersby
Mark Battersby

Editor at International Investment

