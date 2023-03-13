A promising post-pandemic era for Chinese equities 

Since 2020, economic growth in China has been heavily affected by policy tightening and Covid lockdowns. As a result, 2022 saw the MSCI China index decline 23.5%, underperforming the MSCI Emerging Market Index. Nevertheless, the case for investing in China remains strong, due to recent policy changes implemented to drive growth, says Colin Liang, head of China, Redwheel. Zero Covid Policy Hangover Despite an early recovery from the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, China's zero-Covid policy deeply affected its economy. Lockdowns in major cities hindered business. Rising unemployment and mass...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes