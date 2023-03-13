A promising post-pandemic era for Chinese equities 

Since 2020, economic growth in China has been heavily affected by policy tightening and Covid lockdowns. As a result, 2022 saw the MSCI China index decline 23.5%, underperforming the MSCI Emerging Market Index. Nevertheless, the case for investing in China remains strong, due to recent policy changes implemented to drive growth, says Colin Liang, head of China, Redwheel. Zero Covid Policy Hangover Despite an early recovery from the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, China's zero-Covid policy deeply affected its economy. Lockdowns in major cities hindered business. Rising unemployment and mass...