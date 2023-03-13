Ten sentenced after complex AML probe on accounts in Germany, UAE, HK, Singapore and elsewhere

Ten members of a network who laundered £70m for organised criminals have now been sentenced, the UK's National Crime Agency said in a statement on 10 March. The final three members of the London-based group were sentenced on 10 March, after their criminal enterprise was taken out following a five-year investigation by the Organised Crime Partnership - a joint National Crime Agency and Metropolitan Police Service unit. It was headed up by Artem Terzyan, 39, from Russia, and Deivis Grochiatskij, 45, from Lithuania. Investigators used evidence gained via surveillance, combined with th...