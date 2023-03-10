Ex-PFS CEO Keith Richards launches Consumer Duty 'good practice' body

A new UK body for the finance sector has launched in a bid to build a cross-sector alliance of good practice ahead of the incoming Consumer Duty rules. The Consumer Duty Alliance (CDA), a not for profit community interest company (CIC), launched in London yesterday (9 March). Keith Richards, who was chief executive (CEO) of the Personal Finance Society (PFS) from 2013 to 2021, will lead the new body as CEO. Richards said: "With less than five months to go before Consumer Duty comes into force, the alliance is working with established experts to share knowledge, learning, guidance ...