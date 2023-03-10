Guernsey-based Overseas Trust and Pension launches 'low entry, low-cost' product option

Overseas Trust and Pension, the specialist provider of international retirement and pension solutions, has launched its new low-cost and low entry product option 'SELECT'. Rex Cowley, director and co-founder, said: "There is a growing market demand for access to international retirement products, including QNUPS, from clients who want to protect and consolidate existing assets. Many of these clients have been excluded from accessing appropriate international products due to cost or entry criteria. "SELECT overcomes both these issues and enables Advisers to use our products across a w...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes