DeVere global gala relay for Katie Piper Foundation aims to beat Simon Cowell's record

DeVere Group is teaming-up with The Katie Piper Foundation in a bid to beat an ambitious fundraising target previously set by the charity's patron, music mogul Simon Cowell. It is to start a relay of exclusive gala dinners around the world in London to raise funds and awareness for the UK's only dedicated rehabilitation centre providing both remote and in-person support for survivors of burns and traumatic scarring. The gala ‘baton' will then be passed to the next nearest geographical deVere team, who will then do the same, but trying to beat the previous total raised. This baton-...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes