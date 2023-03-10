Axa Investment Managers debuts as crypto service provider in France

Axa Investment Managers was registered as a crypto services provider in France on 7 March, according to the website of regulator The Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF). According to reports, Axa is planning to tokenise financial services using blockchain technology rather than targeting decentralised cryptocurrencies. A spokesperson for AXA Investment Managers told CoinDesk that "registration as a crypto service provider will be useful as we actively work on initiatives where blockchain technology can bring benefits to capital markets," citing tokenization of financial securities a...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes