Axa Investment Managers debuts as crypto service provider in France

Mark Battersby
clock • 1 min read

Axa Investment Managers was registered as a crypto services provider in France on 7 March, according to the website of regulator The Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF). According to reports, Axa is planning to tokenise financial services using blockchain technology rather than targeting decentralised cryptocurrencies. A spokesperson for AXA Investment Managers told CoinDesk that "registration as a crypto service provider will be useful as we actively work on initiatives where blockchain technology can bring benefits to capital markets," citing tokenization of financial securities a...

