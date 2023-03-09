Franklin Templeton rolls out EM Climate ETF

Franklin Templeton has launched its Franklin MSCI Emerging Markets Paris Aligned Climate UCITS ETF. The sustainable fund is classified as Article 8 under the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation and marks the fourth Paris Aligned Climate ETF in the company's range, alongside its China, Europe and US funds. The ETF will track the MSCI Emerging Markets Climate Paris Aligned index, an EU climate benchmark index, and will be comprised of large- and mid-cap stocks across 24 emerging markets transitioning to a low-carbon economy. Franklin Templeton launches new fixed income offer...