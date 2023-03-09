Guinness GI launches China A share fund

Guinness Global Investors has launched the Guinness China A Share Fund, offering investors access to a concentrated portfolio of Chinese firms. The fund will be 100% invested in China A shares and have a portfolio of 30 stocks. Guinness said it will seek out companies which are well governed, financially sound and operationally efficient, with good cash generation. Mark Mobius issues China warning over restricted flow of money Companies selected must fit into the Guinness structural thematic framework, generate a return on capital above the cost of capital, have debt of no more tha...
