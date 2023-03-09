Schroders to launch UK's first Long Term Asset Fund following FCA approval

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority has authorised Schroders Capital to launch the first Long Term Asset fund (LTAF). The regulator explained that the LTAF is a new category of open-ended authorised funds, which are designed to invest in long-term assets. The launch was supported by the creation of a new regulatory regime that came into effect in 2021. The FCA worked with the Bank of England, Treasury and wider industry to make sure that longer-term, less liquid assets can flourish and investors can understand the risks associated with LTAFs. FCA launches consultation to broade...