IQ-EQ hires ex-Credit Suisse Luxembourg CEO for key global role 

Global investor services group IQ-EQ has hired Ilias Georgopoulos for "a key position in the group's commercial leadership team" as global head of private and institutional asset owners. Georgopoulos joins IQ-EQ with over 25 years' financial services experience, including more than a decade at senior leadership level and with responsibilities spanning the US, EMEA and APAC. Most recently, he was CEO of Credit Suisse's MultiConcept Fund Management SA in Luxembourg, where he was responsible for driving growth initiatives, supporting on cross-product, cross segments development and en...