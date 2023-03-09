Jersey court orders forfeiture of African man's corrupt trust fund money 

Jersey's Royal Court ordered on 3 March the forfeiture of £777,581 from a Jersey Trust which had been placed there by a Mozambican national who received corrupt payments in the course of his employment. In a statement on 7 March, the court said Carlos Fragoso, a retired civil servant formerly in charge of the maintenance of roads and bridges in Mozambique, had settled funds into the Tolvex Trust in Jersey in 1996, and the money was placed into a Jersey bank account. He falsely stated to the trust company and to the bank that he was a civil engineer seeking to benefit his family with...