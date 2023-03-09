Hansard Global reports 'robust' profits as sales through advisers fall

Hansard reported IFRS profit before tax of £3.1m, up from £1.9m in H1 2022 for the six months ended 31 December 2022. Figures refer to the six months ended 31 December 2022 (H1 2023). But fees and commissions earned totalled £22.9m for H1 2023 compared to £25.2m for H1 2022, reflecting lower levels of new business in the current financial year. In the stock market statement on 9 March, Hansard said the current year result had improved as a result of reduced administrative expenses, improved interest rates and favourable foreign exchange movements. The prior year result included n...