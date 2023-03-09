Aviva commences with £300m share buyback scheme amid 2022 results

Aviva has rolled out a £300m share buyback programme starting tomorrow (10 March), the firm revealed in its annual results. In the report, Aviva said that given its "strong capital position and prospects", it was able to initiate the scheme, adding it still preferred to "return surplus capital regularly and sustainably". A LSE notice showed the agreement is being brokered by Citigroup Global Markets Limited and is expected to be completed by 30 June. Other top line results for the firm were positive, as the group's CEO Amanda Blanc said it was making "excellent progress". The Bi...