China to set up new financial regulator with 'penetrating' and 'continuous' powers

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission is to be replaced by a new financial regulator directly under control by the Government's State Council as part of a raft of big changes to the country's supervision of the industry. The widely reported plans were announced on 7 March for the new national regulator, as yet unnamed. China's financial sector is currently overseen by the People's Bank of China, the CBIRC, and the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), while the cabinet's Financial Stability and Development Committee has an overarching role. Certain function...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes