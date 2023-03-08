UAE's newest digital life company to 'boldly enhance' workplace savings plan  

HAYAH Insurance Company has marked its first anniversary as an independent player in the UAE with "bold ambitions to further enhance and digitise its workplace savings offering". Previously known as AXA Green Crescent, it is the UAE's newest digital insurance company, specialising in life, medical and savings. HAYAH Insurance Company P.J.S.C. is registered with the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates and listed on the Abu Dhabi stock exchange. As the provider of the only workplace savings product approved by the Central Bank of the UAE for distribution locally, HAYAH said in ...