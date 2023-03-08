Zedra enters US private wealth market with new office 

Zedra has opened a new office in South Dakota, expanding the trust services provided to both international and domestic US clients. Led by its managing director, Jon Olson, Zedra's latest office will offer a full set of trust administration services tailored to international clients, spanning from high-net-worth-individuals, families, entrepreneurs as well as their relevant advisers. The move follows a number of recent acquisitions in the Americas, including US and Curaçao-based, Atlas Fund Services, now rebranded to Zedra Funds, which provides long-term, tailored alternative invest...
