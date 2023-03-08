How gender equality in Africa can uplift the continent's potential

Africa's rich and abundant natural resources have positioned the continent with significant potential for growth and development. However, having long been consigned as simply an extraction point for these raw materials, rather than as a value add producer and manufacturer, Africa has not as yet been able to realise its full potential, says Brondwyn Douglas, ESG Officer at Spear Capital. Today, the continent faces new challenges, on top of its many existing challenges like unemployment and inequality - in the form of rising geopolitical risks, a looming recession, and the need to become ...