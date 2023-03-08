Quilter sees AuMA drop 11% year-on-year during 'challenging' 12 months

Quilter saw its assets under management and administration (AuMA) drop 11% during 2022, according to its preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2022, with the total standing at £99.6bn. This was a decrease of 11% from 31 December 2021 when it stood at £111.8bn. The business said this was primarily due to adverse market movements of £14bn. Quilter's investment platform net inflows of £2.2bn - compared to £3.5bn in 2021 - represented 3% of opening AuMA. It represented 5% in 2021. It said these figures reflected an industry-wide slowdown in gross flows. Chief executive (CE...