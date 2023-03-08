How female financial advisers overcome gender barriers

In light of this year's International Women's Day (IWD), a day recognising how far we have come towards gender equality and how far we still have left to go, Julia Bahr talks to women in financial advice about their route to success… Recent records from the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) show that only a sixth (16%) of regulated financial advisers in the UK are women. That figure has hardly moved during the past 20 years. PA spoke with advisers and industry experts to get their thoughts on sexist stereotypes and barriers to career progression in a thus-far male-dominated indus...