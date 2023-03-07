FCA warns two people over 'reckless' DB pension transfer advice

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has issued two people with warning notices over what it described as a "seriously flawed advice model" linked to defined benefit (DB) pension transfers. The notice, published on 6 March, said the questionable conduct took place between 1 October 2015 and 31 July 2016. The people and firm involved were not named. The FCA said it believed the two people, who were listed as a partner and approved person at the unnamed firm, had engaged in reckless conduct that demonstrated they lacked integrity. It added that the individuals (referred to as A...