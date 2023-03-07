Five Caribbean jurisdictions agree new golden visa approach, axe Russian applicants

Five Caribbean jurisdictions have accepted new good practice principles set out by the US Department of the Treasury for citizenship-by-investment (CBI) programmes. Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis and Saint Lucia agreed on 25 February 2023 at a US-Caribbean Roundtable on Citizenship by Investment in Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis. They agreed to suspend processing of all applications from Russians and pledged that they will not consider applications that have already been denied elsewhere, conduct interviews and background checks on all applicants...