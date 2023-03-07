Is it time to diverge as UK regulator mulls post-Brexit asset management?

clock • 5 min read

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published a discussion paper proposing ways it may change the regulation of UK asset management in the post-Brexit era, explain Jessica Reed, Grania Baird and Andy Peterkin, partners, Farrer & Co.  This discussion paper is likely to be one of many as the FCA assesses whether it is appropriate to "copy-out" retained European laws, or whether a fundamental rethink of the rules is required.  The FCA is looking to diverge from European regulation in a number of areas. We examine some of the key areas here: Regulatory regime for fund manage...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login