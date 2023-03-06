Mark Mobius issues China warning over restricted flow of money

Mark Mobius has warned investors to be "very, very careful" when considering the investment opportunity of China, due to recent financial crackdowns by the government. Despite China's recent lifting of Covid restrictions and economic recovery that have painted a much more enticing investment picture for the country, the founder of Mobius Capital Partners highlighted new issues with the nation. In an interview with FOX Business, he said: "Now you have a government which is taking gold in shares in companies all over China, that means they are going to try to control all of these compan...