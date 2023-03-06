Uruguay-headquartered Aiva names new CEO and strategic committee

Aiva, a Uruguayan company that provides financial planning solutions throughout Latin America, has restructured its business to boost its growth and expansion in the region. In a statement it said that after an exhaustive search, the company had appointed Ignacio de Castro as the company's new CEO, who will join Elizabeth Rey and Agustín Queirolo in their new roles as chairman and vice chairman of a new committee specifically created to work on the firm's strategic initiatives. De Castro has a longstanding industry career including working for Citi (President & CEO - Citi Asesores), I...