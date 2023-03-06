Uruguay-headquartered Aiva names new CEO and strategic committee

Aiva, a Uruguayan company that provides financial planning solutions throughout Latin America, has restructured its business to boost its growth and expansion in the region. In a statement it said that after an exhaustive search, the company had appointed Ignacio de Castro as the company's new CEO, who will join Elizabeth Rey and Agustín Queirolo in their new roles as chairman and vice chairman of a new committee specifically created to work on the firm's strategic initiatives. De Castro has a longstanding industry career including working for Citi (President & CEO - Citi Asesores), I...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes