AssetCo agrees £4.1m acquisition of India specialist Ocean Dial Asset Management

AssetCo has reached an agreement to acquire the entire issued share capital of Ocean Dial Asset Management for a total consideration of £4.1m. The deal will see the Martin Gilbert-chaired asset manager add emerging markets capabilities to its repertoire, with a particular focus on India, bringing the India Capital Growth Fund investment trust under the River and Mercantile banner. Split between cash and shares, the offer will see AssetCo purchase 2,928,258 ordinary shares of ODAM for a penny each, with the remainder of the offer satisfied by £2.1m in cash. Of this, 732,065 shares a...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes