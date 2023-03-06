International wealth manager group Kingswood confirms potential sale of UK business

Kingswood, the consolidator and wealth management group, has confirmed discussions have taken place linked to a potential sale of its UK operations. The business, which has both UK and US arms, said it had hired Houlihan Lokey as its financial adviser and that discussions had taken place with regard to its strategic options, "including, but not limited to, a potential sale or third party investment into the company's UK business operations". A statement to the stock exchange added that while talks had happened, there could be no certainty that any transaction would "ultimately occur, ...