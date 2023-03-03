Alltrust Services completes acquisition of Rowanmoor Personal Pensions

Alltrust Services said this afternoon (3 March) that it has completed the acquisition of Rowanmoor Personal Pensions self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and family pension trust (FPT) business. Alltrust is an established provider of trusteeship and administration services for various types of pension schemes, including SIPPs and SSASs. The company has been operating since 2005 and it is also part of the UAP Group, a leading international financial services group headquartered in Guernsey. The acquisition of the Rowanmoor's SIPP and FPT business would allow expansion of the portfo...