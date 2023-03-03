BVI financial regulator goes live with raft of new enforcement powers 

The British Virgin Islands' financial regulator has been granted a raft of new enforcement powers, the BVI Financial Services Commission said in a statement on 28 February. The Financial Services Commission (Amendment) Act 2022 expanded the regulator's powers to include issuing disqualification orders against directors, general partners or limited partners, suspending and withdrawing licence approvals, directing the removal of persons within licensees and taking steps to prevent abuse of customers by licensees. Further powers were also granted to the Financial Services Commission un...