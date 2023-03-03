DeVere Group partners ESG profiler to tackle 'tricky' client suitability issue

DeVere Group has partnered with profiling tool EnlightenESG to enable it to better understand clients' attitudes to ESG investing and to ensure greater transparency around the intersection of suitability and sustainability. The new tool was initially trialled in-house by deVere to engage with the technology themselves to understand the process, the data it provides, and what it could potentially teach the firm on how it could help its global client base. As part of onboarding EnlightenESG into the firm's relationships with clients, deVere Western Europe profiled over 75 employees acr...