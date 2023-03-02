JP Morgan AM launches green social sustainable bond strategy

JP Morgan Asset Management has launched an actively managed green social sustainable bond strategy in the form of a SICAV fund and an ETF. The JPMorgan Green Social Sustainable Bond fund and JPMorgan Green Social Sustainable Bond UCITS ETF are benchmarked against Bloomberg's Global Aggregate Green Social Sustainability Bond 1-10 Year index. Investors will have exposure to "high quality" core exposure to green, social and sustainable bonds from corporate, sovereign and supranational issuers across developed and emerging markets, the firm said. JPMAM's Stanic departs for 'new chap...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes