JP Morgan AM launches green social sustainable bond strategy

JP Morgan Asset Management has launched an actively managed green social sustainable bond strategy in the form of a SICAV fund and an ETF. The JPMorgan Green Social Sustainable Bond fund and JPMorgan Green Social Sustainable Bond UCITS ETF are benchmarked against Bloomberg's Global Aggregate Green Social Sustainability Bond 1-10 Year index. Investors will have exposure to "high quality" core exposure to green, social and sustainable bonds from corporate, sovereign and supranational issuers across developed and emerging markets, the firm said. JPMAM's Stanic departs for 'new chap...