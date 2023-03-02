Schroders private assets business offers beacon amid falling profits and assets

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 2 min read

Schroders Capital, the wider group's private assets business, provided one of the few bright spots across the asset management arm, which saw dwindling profits and increased outflows in a tough year for the industry. Offering access to private equity, private debt, infrastructure and real estate, the firm's private arm was brought under a single brand in June 2021 and has continued to boost AUM through both organic and inorganic growth, according to the firm's full year results to 31 December 2022. In 2022, fee earning AUM increased 32% to £68.4bn, while AUM plus non-fee earning dry p...

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington

